Stepmom forces stepson to share snacks with her daughter. AITA? Dad says yes.

When this mom is annoyed with her stepson, she asks Reddit:
My(f32) husband (m40) has a son (m17) from a previous relationship. We have a eight year old daughter together and a baby (7months). My step son got a part time job around Christmas, he works in Starbucks. He's using his money to buy mostly gaming equipment, games and clothes, but sometimes he also buys snacks. They're not special snacks or anything, just Doritos or chips from the store. He likes to have some bags to eat while he's playing.
He brought a big pack of stuff yesterday after work, when he came home my daughter asked him what he brought and started looking though the stuff, he had some candy and she asked for some. He told her those candies were his and told her to not touch it, she insisted on having some and as he said no again they started arguing and she then cried.