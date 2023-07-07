Stepmom refuses to cancel plans when stepdaughter gets sick. Dad questions parenting.

When this woman refuses to rearrange her life for her stepdaughter, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not canceling plans when my stepdaughter got sick?'

I (29F) have been with my husband John for 5 years. He has a daughter, Ella (11F). Ella and I are very close and she’s gotten to be good friends with my sisters daughter Maddy (10F). There was a large festival type event in our town last weekend.

Ella is the one who originally saw the ad for the event a few weeks before and she got Maddy excited about it so the two of them asked if I would take them. It looked like a lot of fun so I told them I’d be happy to go with them.