'I 'stole' my mom's dog. Now everyone is calling me an AH...' UPDATED 4X

Thank the heavens no one was hurt, but she did get pulled over and is now facing serious charges. From what I've read, the family has pretty much disowned her because of this (why everyone needs to post it on fb, I'll never know. But thanks for the updates, I guess? Lol)

Mom reached out to Sean after I moved. She begged him to ask me to unblock her. Against my better judgment, and I won't lie, mostly out of curiosity, I did. I was worried she may have been sick or something. Nope. She reached out to apologize. She said she knew she messed up and would always feel so guilty for it.