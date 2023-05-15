Teen son refuses to help cook on Mother's Day. Says, 'my dad's the lazy one.' AITA?

When this son feels overwhelmed on mother's day, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for Refusing to Help Cook on Mother's Day?'

On Thursday, My Dad (42M) took me (18M) to help pick out a frame for my Mom's (38M) Mother's Day gift, which was a frame that said, 'Mom, you are the piece that holds us together.' with puzzle pieces beneath it with our names on it.

After two hours of shopping, we got what we needed, and I picked out a frame for us to use. My brother (4M) received a little credit since he was little, and my other brother (15M) did as well, though he didn't help; he just said whether or not it looked good.