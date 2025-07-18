'AITA for telling off my sister at her birthday dinner?' 'The mood turned SOUR.'

"AITA for telling off my sister at her birthday dinner..."

Here's some important context: My sister (28f) recently got engaged to her now fiance (28m). We only recently found out about the engagement even though they've been engaged for 2 months. Before their engagement they were only dating for a month or so.

When my sister announced her engagement we were all shocked to say the least but we congratulated her and we celebrated. However, she has now made it a point to stay making fun of the fact that she got engaged before me (25f) even though I've been in a long distance relationship with my bf (28m) for 4 years.

In fact everyone was surprised that she got engaged before me. I've told her multiple times that I'm not bothered that she got engaged before me since she is the older sister so it only makes sense.