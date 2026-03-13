'The time I got revenge on my high school bully...'

On this particular day they brought the new guy with them, the new guy happened to be Stephen. They come to the bar and order their drinks, and I immediately recognize him, he recognizes me, and pretends he didn't. So I say "oh are you Stephen? From (high school name)" he can't pretend so he has to say yes.

I just acknowledge that, ask a polite how are doing and move on. Immediately he work buddies start asking questions, specifically asking if we dated. I laughed, and he immediately says no. So they ask if we were friends, he's looking at his feet, and I say no. They obviously clock something is going on at this point, and they've paid for their drinks so I walk away to help someone at the bowling desk.