'The wedding guest who dropped it low...literally...'

This happened a few years ago now, but it will forever live rent-free in my mind. Some background: I grew up in a small town where everyone knows everyone, and things don’t typically stay quiet or secret for very long. My grandma knows things before I do lol. I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s a "hick" town, but it’s definitely very rural.
Given how tight-knit the community is, weddings are usually quite large and include your friends’ parents, siblings, etc., and the receptions are sometimes "open," where even if you weren’t invited to the ceremony, you were still welcome to come to the dancing and drinking portion of the evening.
It wasn’t uncommon for the partner of someone in the wedding party to only come to the reception if they hadn’t grown up in the town or didn’t know many people. Now, to the main event: one groomsman’s girlfriend, whom we had only met once or twice, decided to come just for the party, which made sense since her boyfriend was at the head table.
She’d feel more comfortable with drinks flowing and after the formalities were over. She arrives, and we (a few of my gal pals and I that weren’t in the wedding party) quickly include her, as we have all been friends with her boyfriend for a long time and wanted to make sure she had fun. After a few drinks, the girl really starts to let loose on the dance floor, and we are all having a great time.
Low by Flo Rida comes on, and the dance floor begins to look like a middle school dance. We’re all dropping it "low" when something comes rolling/appears into our, now quite large, dance circle. It was big enough that if someone stepped on it, they definitely could have tripped, so one of the middle-aged dads who was doing his best rendition of “BOOOTS WITH THE FUUURRR," goes to pick it up.
Cue our friends’ new girlfriend pulling some extremely agile moves for how intoxicated she was to grab this foreign object off the floor before he could pick it up. Most people didn’t think much of it, until her drunken self says to us girls, “omg I can’t believe that just fell out”, and we're like, “?? what fell out ??”, and she LOUDLY "whispers," “my butt plug” and giggles before running off to the bathroom.
Our jaws were on the floor lol. Unfortunately, given how loud she was, more people (including some teenage guests who lacked some maturity) heard what she said, and news spread like wildfire. She came back from the bathroom ready to keep the party going, but at that point, her bf had gotten wind of what happened and quickly swooped her away and got her home. Probably for the best lol.
I had the absolute joy of visiting my grandma about two days after, and had to begrudgingly clear up some of the details she had heard at morning coffee. Props to the girl, though; she owned that with confidence, and they continued to date for a few more months
QuinnNTonic said:
She is a diva and I’m here for it.
Mediocre_Ad_4437 said:
I’d have hurried to get her home too. Not out of shame.
newoldm said:
If this isn't some idea for a netflix show, I don't know what is.
Charming-Treacle said:
The Wedding Dancer: Unplugged :)
Dry_Consequence4737 said:
So good...wow!
PhotoGuy342 said:
Where was the videographer when you needed him?
Previous_Score5909 said:
This is the best thing I’ve read on the internet today! Amazing! And to those who are being judgy judgy about this poor girls mishap, stop being scared to let your freak flag fly! So the girl wanted an extra fun accessory for the night. It’s her body, her choice right?