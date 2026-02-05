"The worst wedding I've ever attended..."

After recently discovering this sub and reading the stories, I wanted to share my own tale. This happened 25 years ago, but so many of the details are burned in my brain. Sorry for it being so long, but this was a mess (before, during, and after the wedding).

I was a groomsman for two friends getting married (or, rather, I was friends with Bride and friendly acquaintances with Groom). Both were 20 years old, but were from very religious families who pushed young marriage so they could start having children right away (think the Duggars without the TV deal or as many kids).