'These made up dress codes for my SIL’s wedding are killing me...'

Taylor Brown
Feb 16, 2026 | 1:23 P.M. ET

My SIL is getting married and the dress code guidance is just a disaster. For reference, this is an incredibly wealthy family in an incredibly wealthy, old-money city. So right off the bat I figured we would be expected to go all out. Fine, whatever. I love an excuse to get dressed up.

But I did not expect whatever *this* is. Here’s what we’ve been given, keeping in mind that these events are taking place in New England:

1) Engagement party - “Sundress Smart.” In February.

2) Bridal shower - “Connecticut Casual." Wtf is that?

3) Welcome Luncheon - “Business Casual”

4) Rehearsal Dinner - “Cocktail Formal”

5) Wedding - “White Tie Formal” …except it’s on the beach. They are getting married in the literal sand.

6) Post Wedding Brunch - “Beach Formal”

I will be buying exactly two outfits for this entire ordeal and splitting them between the events. F this wedding.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

A tuxspeedo will solve all your problems. Formal and beachwear at the same time.

Please wear a bikini and heels to the beach formal event.

Sundress smart in February does not compute. These people better make it worth your while. What a disaster in the making.

Are they going to pay to get your formal.dress.cleaned after you have been on the beach? Seriously, ridiculous.

Okay, I grew up in CT, and I have no idea what "Connecticut Casual" means. And "Business Casual" makes no sense for any wedding-related event. (Unless you're a vendor at a bridal show.)

Oh my word. Some people have way too much money and time on their hands. That is ridiculous.

