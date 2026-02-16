"These made up dress codes for my SIL’s wedding are killing me..."

My SIL is getting married and the dress code guidance is just a disaster. For reference, this is an incredibly wealthy family in an incredibly wealthy, old-money city. So right off the bat I figured we would be expected to go all out. Fine, whatever. I love an excuse to get dressed up.

But I did not expect whatever *this* is. Here’s what we’ve been given, keeping in mind that these events are taking place in New England: 1) Engagement party - “Sundress Smart.” In February.

2) Bridal shower - “Connecticut Casual." Wtf is that? 3) Welcome Luncheon - “Business Casual” 4) Rehearsal Dinner - “Cocktail Formal”

5) Wedding - “White Tie Formal” …except it’s on the beach. They are getting married in the literal sand. 6) Post Wedding Brunch - “Beach Formal”