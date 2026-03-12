'Is it time for me to draw boundaries between my BF and his female coworker?' UPDATED

Well, later that night, Liz texted my boyfriend that they decided to rent in our building. I honestly didn't know what to say because...I wasn't thrilled. I felt like now they will definitely want to start carpooling together every day they can, and they will start becoming even closer.

My boyfriend was obviously very happy about it when he told me. I just kind of asked if they were looking at any other places and why they weren't looking any closer to where she and my boyfriend work, and he said they just really liked this building and her fiancé works more closely to our area so it works for them to live here. Obviously there was nothing I could say so I just said cool.