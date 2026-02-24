'Today I have to tell my son that his new girlfriend’s child might be mine...' UPDATED 2X

"Today I have to tell my son that his new girlfriend’s child might be mine..."

There was no cheating involved whatsoever. I’d (45M) never do that to my own son (28M). He’s only been seeing her (35F) for about 4 months from what he’s told me but she and I dated 2 years ago. But it ended because I was going to be traveling out of work for months, we just lost contact.

She has a one and a half year old son that is very likely my child. My son told me the father isn’t involved but hasn’t given him any other details other than it’s just her raising the kid. I was the one to connected the dots as soon as I realized it was her. You can’t imagine how unbelievably awkward the first time meeting was.