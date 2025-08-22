'I told my friend he doesn't need everyone's attention.' AITA? 'He hasn't responded since.'

The rest of the night went smoothly. The next morning, my friend texted me thanking me for the invite, but saying that my friends were "super rude" and that he didn't want to hang with them again.

He told me it really bothered him that "no one cared about what he had to say." I told him that wasn't true, me and my other friend did care, and we were listening to him. He said it was inconsiderate for everyone else to speak over him.