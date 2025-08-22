'I told my friend he doesn't need everyone's attention.' AITA? 'He hasn't responded since.'

I (22F) went to a social gathering this weekend. I invited another one of my buddies. There were about fifteen of us total sitting around having beers. At this point, there's a couple of different side conversations going on between everyone.
During this, somebody had mentioned that they had visited an amusement park recently. A few people joined into that topic to talk about the park while a couple other side conversations continued.
My friend who I invited along (23M) started to tell a story about the last time he had visited the park. Me and another friend next to me were paying attention, waiting for him to tell us what happened, but once he heard the side conversations start back up, he stopped.
There was a quiet moment about a minute later, and he started to tell the story from the beginning, but the side conversations started back up.
The rest of the night went smoothly. The next morning, my friend texted me thanking me for the invite, but saying that my friends were "super rude" and that he didn't want to hang with them again.
He told me it really bothered him that "no one cared about what he had to say." I told him that wasn't true, me and my other friend did care, and we were listening to him. He said it was inconsiderate for everyone else to speak over him.
I told him that I understand that he felt like people were brushing him off, but there were a decent amount of people there, and a lot of conversations going on. I told him I don't think they were deliberately ignoring him and interrupting him, and that it's a little unreasonable to expect fifteen different people to drop their conversation to listen to his story. He hasn't responded since. AITA?
Livintheweirdlife_21 said:
NTA! How were 15 people supposed to hear him? Usually in macro groups there are always micro groups and his was you and your other friend.
Uubilicious_The_Wise said:
NTA. If he wants everyone's attention then he needs to be interesting to everyone.
cakekyo said: 2
NTA. Your friend is a definite attention seeker.
Less_Instruction_345 said:
NTA. Has he not socialized much before? Unless someone is making a speech, it's typical for several conversations to take place at the same time. It's perplexing that he doesn't know this.
Pups_the_J#w said:
NTA. Skill issue. And pretty rude that you and your friend weren't enough for his holding forth.
Illustrious_Leg_2537 said:
NTA. Was at a dinner party a few years ago and one woman was telling a story. As in your situation, there were side conversations going on, as happens in large groups of normal people socializing. It’s not a show. Woman gets all pissed that other people are talking and starts yelling, “PAY ATTENTION TO ME!” I had to laugh. What a moron.