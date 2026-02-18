"I told my husband I had to travel for work. The truth is harder to explain..."

My husband and I have both worked from home for 5 years. That means 24/7 togetherness. No commutes. No office breaks. No solo grocery runs. Just us. Always. All the time.

I really do love him. This isn’t about wanting to leave or cheat or blow up our marriage. But somewhere along the way, I started to feel like I was dissolving. Like there was no space that was just mine. No thoughts that were just mine. No silence that wasn’t filled with someone else’s voice.

So I lied and told him my company was hosting a “mandatory multi-day event" at HQ that's a 3 hour drive from my house. I even packed work clothes and my laptop to sell it. In reality? I took PTO, booked a hotel three hours away, and left.