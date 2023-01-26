Someecards Logo
Woman refuses to remove her body hair for uncle's wedding, 'embarrasses' her mom.

Maggie Lalley
Jan 26, 2023 | 3:41 PM
When this woman is upset with her family, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for refusing to get rid of my body hair for my uncle's wedding?"

My uncle's wedding is tomorrow and I just feel really bad right now. I never wanted to go because I hate parties and celebrations and I don't even really know my uncle. He hasn't had much presence in my life, so I didn't care.

My mom insisted that I go and she told me that all women will have their daughters with them except for her, so I agreed to come.

She got me 2 dresses, even though I didn't want them. She told me that I had to do makeup. Makeup is itchy and makes me uncomfortable.

So I begged her not to give me makeup and she said okay. But now she is telling me I must get rid of my body hair. She said I can either get it waxed (a lady is coming to our home to prep all the female family members) or I can just shave it.

