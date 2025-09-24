"The unexpected cake drama at the wedding reception..."

As it was on a wooden board, and surrounded by the other desserts, I assumed this was the wedding cake. The one that would be cut by the bride and groom. I also noticed that behind it were 2 forks and a serving knife. The MOH and Best Man did their speeches during dinner after everyone had been served. The first dances occurred, and then the dance floor was opened up to all of the guests.

About 15 minutes later, the wife of one of the cousins came up to me and said that someone had taken a slice out of the cake. I went to the dessert table a little while after that to get a cupcake, and noticed that TWO THIRDS of the cake was now gone.