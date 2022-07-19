17 people share the strangest unsolved mysteries of our time

Calling all conspiracy theorists and true crime buffs! If you like a good unsolved mystery, you will love this list of the wildest, creepiest, and most unexplained mysteries of our time.

Someone on Reddit asked, "What is the strangest unsolved mystery?" we combed through thousands of replies to find the most interesting ones. I don't know about you, but as a mystery lover myself, I predict a late night of Googling clues in my future.

Here are 17 of the creepiest unsolved mysteries. Be sure to add your own in the comments!

1. thataryanguy

To me, the disappearance of an extra from Scarface.

Tammy Lynn Leppert went missing after a few days of shooting a scene for the film (I think she was the girl Manny flirts with before he shoots up the motel to save Tony) but apparently, she was behaving really erratically at home. She left her mother's house on the morning of July 6th '83, likely to keep shooting, and was never seen again.