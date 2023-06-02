Woman accused of 'trauma dumping' after her grammar is corrected in public. AITA?

When this woman feels embarrassed by her friend's boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

So basically I (19f) was having lunch with my friend Sarah (20f), her new boyfriend Sam (21m), and a few of our other friends. English isn’t my first language, so I do have a bit of an accent when I say certain words, and sometimes I fumble a bit grammatically but it’s never been too bad that no one knew what I was getting at. My friends all know this, and they also know that if I’m not asking to be corrected and the sentence is understandable, they don’t really need to correct me.