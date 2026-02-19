'I want to propose to my boyfriend, but I just found out about his plans...' UPDATED

"I want to propose to my boyfriend, but I just found out about his plans..."

My boyfriend and I have been together for 4 incredibly glorious years. I thought it'd be fun if I proposed to him. Secretly, I've planned everything, got a ring, and set a date to do it. I wasn't going to tell my mom, dad or brothers. I wanted it be a surprise to everyone and I just told my sister.

When talking to my sister about it and she's smiling telling me how a great a idea it was, my eavesdropping mom goes “no no no! I wasn't supposed to tell you, but he's proposing." My mom doesn't know when he's proposing saying he was unsure about a specific timeframe, but he showed her the ring and told my dad that he was about to “daddy him up."