"AITA for wanting to move into the house I inherited instead of staying with my in-laws?"

I (F29) am married to R (31M). Where we live it is tradition for bride to move in with the groom and his parents until we have our first child. Now one of the problems with living with my in-laws is that my MIL is so unbearable. She gets annoyed at the smallest things possible.

And then we have to wait for my SIL (F22) to get married so we can start having children as there isn't enough space (she’s getting married by the end of this year). And if we want more than one kid (which we do) we also have to wait for my in-laws to die because the house is that small.