'I was an iPad kid and I feel like I was robbed of normal childhood development...'

When I went into high school, I could not connect with anybody. I couldn't even keep a basic conversation going. I could not make any friends, because I was simply incapable. I could not comprehend the concept of being social or establishing friendships.

During my entire 4 years of high school, I made a total of 2 friends. I watched everybody else around me socialize and it would sometimes make me cry, because I did not know how to interact with people and create real connections like everybody else.

Whenever I talked to people, they seemed repulsed by me, because I had no understanding of social norms or proper mannerisms. I would unintentionally push everybody away. I felt robbed of my teenage years.