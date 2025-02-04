Wedding caterer yells at bride over menu choices, adds allergen to her favorite dish, 'she was in tears.'

"Caterer yelled at bride-to-be over menu choices, then last minute added bride's allergen to her favorite dish..."

This is not my wedding but my fiancé's sister wedding. She held her reception at a restaurant with a stunning garden and space, but the owner was SO horrible to her. When planning the courses, she could choose two first courses between many choices (which in my country is usually pasta/ravioli/rice).

She chose a pasta dish with deer ragout and ravioli with ricotta and spinach. The owner started YELLING at her that she MUST choose a rice dish because two pasta dishes is not traditional and she refused not to serve at least one kind of risotto.

The bride tried to ask if there was a reason for this (as it was not previously stated) and the owner said that she just hates when there's no risotto at weddings she is a guest at. No other reason.