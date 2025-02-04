Wedding caterer yells at bride over menu choices, adds allergen to her favorite dish, 'she was in tears.'

This is not my wedding but my fiancé's sister wedding. She held her reception at a restaurant with a stunning garden and space, but the owner was SO horrible to her. When planning the courses, she could choose two first courses between many choices (which in my country is usually pasta/ravioli/rice).
She chose a pasta dish with deer ragout and ravioli with ricotta and spinach. The owner started YELLING at her that she MUST choose a rice dish because two pasta dishes is not traditional and she refused not to serve at least one kind of risotto.
The bride tried to ask if there was a reason for this (as it was not previously stated) and the owner said that she just hates when there's no risotto at weddings she is a guest at. No other reason.
Then the owner also refused to plan the dishes for veg, celiac or allergies. She said the kitchen would choose on the wedding day what to cook for them. The BRIDE is allergic to milk. The bride decided to go along anyway, ignoring the red flags, because she REALLY liked the deer pasta which she tasted.
Then the wedding lunch arrives. The food is good. But the diet restriction substitute are EMBARASSING. Like pureed raw vegetables instead of risotto, plain polenta with boiled mushrooms instead of cheese polenta and steak. For full price.
The bride was so disappointed and hungry but she kept saying she was just waiting for the deer ragout pasta. Then the waiter gave it to everyone else but her. Then she received crappy plain gluten free pasta with no sauce. She asked why and the waiter replied "I'm sorry, today we put BUTTER in the sauce."
The bride was in tears at this point. So...here's the reason I am REALLY scared of dealing with vendors for my future wedding.
EDIT: I checked that place online out of curiosity and it turns out it filed bankruptcy and the rude owner had sold the restaurant to someone else.
Mai1564 said:
That vendor sucked. Don't be scared about dealing with vendors for your own wedding. Just don't go somewhere the staff feels comfortable yelling at you and disrespecting you and this won't happen.
Final_Salamander8588 said:
I would have canceled my reservation the minute that person yelled at me. The bride was a paying customer, the owner owed her a service. This is atrocious.
lmyrs said:
You don't have to be scared of this if you aren't a pushover who overlooks a billion red flags because you like one single thing. She should have just gone for supper one night.
Genillen said:
Just awful. I hope it didn't ruin the wedding for her. Getting over-attached to a specific detail can cause us to make bad decisions ("I know some of the reviews are bad, but the hotel has a swim-up ocean bar!") No deer ragout is worth getting disrespected at your own wedding.
Hey-Just-Saying said:
Good grief. The signs of impending disaster were there long before the wedding. If a vendor acts like that, why in the world would you hire them?
pole_fly_ said:
This person needs to be reported. At my wedding I also had pacchieri and ravioli, no rice and honestly I think I've seen similar things at other weddings. Among other things, rice is difficult, in several weddings the cooking was not optimal. Alternative menus are often embarrassing in reality...
I'm lactose intolerant and you don't know how many tasteless pastas and unrelated sauces I had to eat...In fact, at my wedding I insisted with the kitchen to make sure that the alternative dishes were tasty too.