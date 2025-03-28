Wedding day-of coordinator shares the ultimate nightmare: 'I'm considering a career change.' UPDATED

And because I’m just starting off with my own business, I do it, because I need good reviews and recommendations. The bride was also supposed to drop stuff off for me to set up the day before and didn’t do that so asked me to come to her place the next day to set up, which I did.

I came to their place at 8:30, and drove an extra hour to the venue because I went out of my way to get her things. She also gives me 3 envelopes of cash to give to some of the vendors.

Then I started setting up and showing her photos everything and she says she doesn’t like it. But…you don’t even tell me how you want your welcome table set up? And you don’t tell me what goes where?