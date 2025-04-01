Wedding guest begs future couples: 'PLEASE JUST HAVE A DRESS CODE,' 'I tried to toe the line.' UPDATED

Yet I felt out of place because I showed up to a wedding dressed for a wedding and dressed like how I was told. The bride was lovely, but I felt so judged by my own family and friends. I couldn't socialize with anyone since I felt so awkward. Like next time just say it is garden party attire and I would have saved so much more time, money and stress.

UPDATE:

I love my family. People besides the bride did complimented my outfit, so not everyone was judgmental, and most people probably didn't even notice me because they were focused on the couple and having fun. I just needed to vent. I'm a socially anxious person already and didn't know most people at the party, so feeling overdressed amplified the awkwardness for me.