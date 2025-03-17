Guest shares horror story: 'I attended a social media photo shoot, NOT a wedding.' 'Has anyone seen this before?'

I recently attended a wedding as a +1 and I’ve never seen anything like it. This was a run of the mill western wedding that the couple extended to FOUR DAYS! No rehearsal and no wedding party but a Brunch the first morning, a ceremony the second evening, a reception the third evening, and a formal dinner the fourth.
The kicker- different people were invited to each. Now thankfully I was in town but multiple guests traveled to attend. Some of the stories below were relayed to me by other guests (I didn’t attend everything) and some I had the displeasure of being in attendance for.
Day 1 at the brunch the Bride was showing pictures of her SIL’s wedding and saying she wants hers “just like it.” And we learned the next few days how hard she tried: recreated her bouquets, her color palette, took the bridal entrance song, and tried to recreate the first dance! Day 2: the wedding.
The SIL ran around all day solving problems and playing coordinator. I thought this was a gift to the couple but it turns out they asked her the week of the wedding to fill in! Now after the ceremony the SIL checked that she wouldn’t be needed for a few minutes and ran to the bathroom. While she was gone they took the family photos on that side.
When a family member asked to wait for SIL to come back the bride refused making a comment about not wanting her to steal attention. She was in a velvet wrap dress. Meanwhile there was no cocktail hour or music for guests as the bride and groom took photos for 90 minutes. After a brief appearance at a salad bar dinner, the couple then left for more pictures - 45 minutes.
By the time they returned, almost all the guests left. Bugs descending on the dinner in their absence. Day 3: reception started at 5 (upon arriving guests learned they hadn’t been invited to the ceremony from other guests- a few left when they learned). The bride and groom didn't arrive until 6 and then did the dances facing away from the guests and at a camera.
They then promptly left for pictures. 7 pm was speeches and then they left for more pictures. At this point, a lot of guests started leaving having never been greeted by the couple. With 2 hours left the couple finally appeared for any length of time and they spent it posing for photos with all of their aesthetic trinkets and some of the bride’s friends only - insulting the groom’s family.
At the end of the night, the guests were asked to leave the dance floor so the couple could have a last dance facing the camera. When last dance became the last 3 dances (still facing the camera) we left and took our card/cash with us having never spoken to the couple.
As far as day 4 goes: it was a normal dinner that we, the guests, got surprised with a bill for. To top off everything: after the wedding a mass email went to all the guests saying no one is allowed to post any photos from the wedding until the bride does. Has anyone seen this before?
Amissa said:
I’ve seen it overseas. The whole affair was supposed to be just two days - a long dinner the night before and am the ceremony the next day with reception. The bridal party was over two hours late for the dinner, so we left before they arrived. They were an hour late for the ceremony and we didn’t bother with the reception.
crimsonbaby_ said:
Please tell me the bride and groom were confronted at least once! I need to know!
Puzzled_Composer_761 said:
How to unfriend all your friends in 4 days or less: Wedding Edition.
Madame_Kitsune98 said:
If someone had the brass balls to send me a bill for ANYTHING after that mess? I would be posting that on social media and shaming them. And letting them know that never in my wildest dreams would I entertain the thought of PAYING it.
emax4 said:
"Repay us for the dinner that we got charged for and we won't post the photos." -everybody.
LieutenantLilywhite said:
Ok so she has a super weird obsession with SIL and a minor inferiority complex towards her I cant even begin to comprehend. Also nobody thinks your wedding is important enough to take FOUR vacation days hun, dear lord.