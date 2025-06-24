Wedding guest shares horror story: 'I watched the Best Man get tasered...'

Went to the wedding for the daughter of our good friends in a small town in a middle Atlantic US state. We traveled from our state to attend and stayed with another couple, who were also attending the wedding.
My husband and I always made the same trip for high school graduations, weddings, etc. with this friend group, as they were always fun and well planned, with no surprises, until this particular wedding.
After the lovely ceremony we all went to the reception hall, they were about 75 in attendance for a buffet lunch with a DJ and open bar. At this point, I had excused myself to go into the ladies room, which was right next to where the gift table was set up.
As I was washing my hands, the bathroom lights suddenly went out and there was a huge thump against the bathroom door (no windows in the ladies room, it was pitch black). A few minutes went by as I stood at the sink in the darkness.
I was definitely wondering what might be happening, but didn’t try to find the door to leave, as it was that dark . I heard a few more thumping sounds against the bathroom door then, suddenly, the lights came back on.
I stepped out of the bathroom and I saw the back of a policeman, who was holding a taser, pointing directly at the best man. The best man was trying to explain to the sheriff’s deputy, but the deputy kept saying, if you take one more step towards me, I will use this taser on you.
Unfortunately, the best man was sure the deputy could be reasoned with once he understood the best man’s explanation of events. He was wrong, he took one more step and the cop tasered him and a 200 lbs, over six foot man went down big time.
Then it got worse, as the best man’s sister (who was also the sister of the bride and MOH) rushed up ready to attack the deputy in defense of her brother. So, I grabbed her and hustled her out the nearest door (she had consumed quite a few cocktails and was pretty pliable, luckily).
My husband rushed up to me as I stood outside trying to calm the bride’s sister and keep her from going back inside, to let us know that a whole lot more cops were in their way. He helped me hold onto the bride’s sister and let us know that it was definitely time to leave.
I went back inside to grab my things and that was really my first opportunity to take in that the room had been pretty well wrecked and that there had been quite a lot going on while I was trapped in the ladies room. We managed to be driving away from the venue just as we passed about a dozen cop cars pulling in.
My husband then filled me in on what I had missed. Turns out that the groom had two cousins, both late teen males, who unbeknownst to anyone, were under the influence, and started arguing and pushing each other, which then escalated into a fist fight between the two.
The bride’s brother/best man (as he was also the groom’s best friend) went over to break up their fight, just as the two cousins, apparently locked in mortal combat, fell onto the gift table and crushed it and all the gifts.
Someone called the cops, but in the meantime, the best man tried to separate the two cousins, who then both started to fight him. When that happened, the father of the bride also waded into the fray, which resulted in several bystanders getting knocked about, who then also jumped into the melee.
The thumping on the door to the ladies room was someone’s body getting thrown into it and their shoulder hitting the light switch which was next to the outside of the door. The next thump to the door was a different person falling against it, but they happened to hit the light switch too, turning the bathroom lights back on.
My husband said he just backed up against a wall and ducked when chairs started flying around. Needless to say, we all still talk about it and agree that it was the best wedding ever and none will be able to surpass that one for us.
Note: This happened about 10 years ago and our friend group reminisces about it whenever we see each other because it was nothing short of amazing. Was it a huge brawl? No, but I was told that it was an ugly fight.
The fight apparently lasted less than 3 minutes and it occurred a couple of hours after the reception started. Friends said that they guessed that the cop was probably parked nearby waiting for potential DUI’s.
