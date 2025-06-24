Wedding guest shares horror story: 'I watched the Best Man get tasered...'

I was definitely wondering what might be happening, but didn’t try to find the door to leave, as it was that dark . I heard a few more thumping sounds against the bathroom door then, suddenly, the lights came back on.

I stepped out of the bathroom and I saw the back of a policeman, who was holding a taser, pointing directly at the best man. The best man was trying to explain to the sheriff’s deputy, but the deputy kept saying, if you take one more step towards me, I will use this taser on you.

Unfortunately, the best man was sure the deputy could be reasoned with once he understood the best man’s explanation of events. He was wrong, he took one more step and the cop tasered him and a 200 lbs, over six foot man went down big time.