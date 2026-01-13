Wedding guest shares horror story of officiant ruining the ceremony by using A.I.

They do their vows, and they’re beautiful, no complaints. But as they’re like midway through, I am approached from behind and told. “You’re up after the vows. Just try to get up on stage as quickly as possible so that she can’t start talking again.” What a day to be the main source of entertainment aye?

I try my best to do that but I’m literally shaking with anxiety since I didn’t have any time to cool my nerves beforehand. I messed up like 8 ways to Sunday while playing but it didn’t seem like anyone noticed since people still came up and complimented me after. That or they were just nice enough to not mention it.