Wedding guest warns people to 'read the small print' on invitations, 'we took the money as petty revenge.'

We tried to enjoy ourselves, but slipped away at 10pm as the single men were VERY handsy! We got a lift from a kind local and went to a local bar where we were entertained by more locals who had heard of our fate from the B&B owner (news travels fast in small Scottish villages).

We had the breakfast of gods the next morning and were told if we ever go back, to be assured that is not how the local people treat their guests. We had ended up having a fun night because of the locals. They really did save the day in more ways than one. Some old boy brought out his accordion and they gave us an impromptu ceilidh and showed us Scottish dancing.