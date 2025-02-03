Wedding guest warns people to 'read the small print' on invitations, 'we took the money as petty revenge.'

In my 20’s I was invited to a colleagues wedding, an 8hr drive each way so 16hr round trip away. Another colleague and I decided to car share & booked a bed & breakfast overnight. It was the first wedding, other than family, that I’d ever been to so I was excited and felt really honored as even as a 20+yr old I got they were expensive.
We get to the B&B early (they knew we were going to a wedding), get ourselves ready & the lady of the house very kindly drives us to the church as it’s in the highlands and the local taxi firm only had 1 car & were fully booked.
The wedding ceremony was so lovely, with Celtic hand tying and a candle ceremony. We take pictures of the bride, mingle with other guests and get on the transport to the reception where the dinner would be. We get to the venue and like everyone else are checking the table plan for our seats…and still checking...but can’t find our names.
Master of ceremonies comes over and asks to see our invites to which he flatly states we were only invited to the church and evening drinks and that we need to leave. It was in tiny small print that our invite wasn’t for the meal.
Absolutely mortified we slip away, try to find a local eatery (in the highlands of Scotland) to grab some food and waste some time for 5 hours. We find a local greasy spoon and have a bacon rill & tea then decide to go back to the B&B to freshen up.
The lady was furious and tried to feed us up, bless her. We actually got told off for not calling her! She then drove us back to the evening ceremony at 7pm. By this point everyone at the venue was sloppy drunk as they’d been drinking for 5 hrs and we find out we were THE ONLY "evening guests."
We tried to enjoy ourselves, but slipped away at 10pm as the single men were VERY handsy! We got a lift from a kind local and went to a local bar where we were entertained by more locals who had heard of our fate from the B&B owner (news travels fast in small Scottish villages).
We had the breakfast of gods the next morning and were told if we ever go back, to be assured that is not how the local people treat their guests. We had ended up having a fun night because of the locals. They really did save the day in more ways than one. Some old boy brought out his accordion and they gave us an impromptu ceilidh and showed us Scottish dancing.
Neither my colleague (who was now a friend by the end of the trip, shared trauma bonds lol) nor I had realized we weren’t included in the whole event and the bride later let it slip she only invited people from the office because our boss had told her it was the polite thing to do. We had thought we were friends with her.
Learning point from it all; I now scrutinze wedding invites and if I’m only invited to the evening part, that’s cool but at least I’m informed. Oh, and for petty revenge we had put £50 each in the card envelope and chipped in for a beautiful bedding set on her registry at Debenhams so our gifts were worth £100 each. We took the money out of the card and just gave her the bedding.
MmPeachPie said:
This sounds like a great plot for a girls trip movie, though I’m sorry you lived through it. That’s very odd and rude knowing you were driving all that way to pick and choose when you were included.
emma7734 said:
This sounds unbelievably rude. It’s going to blow the budget to include two people?
randomdude2029 said:
My wife and I had the same thing happen to us, though it was "only" a 5 hour drive. We'd never heard of being invited to the church and drinks but not the reception. We went to the church, found we weren't invited to the meal and drove home. My wife found out she was the only one in that circle not to get invited to the reception. That was the end of that friendship.
IntentionTop2290 said:
I would have been so excited to get back to the office and let everyone know how well it went. Especially if the bride is on her honeymoon straight after the wedding. You want to make me feel awkward...Welcome back to the office where everyone knows what you did!
christmasshopper0109 said:
Eight hours travel ONE way and you don't even get dinner?????? Gracious, how rude!!!! I love that the locals were so warm and welcoming, though!! It sounds like you ended up having a better time, anyway!
SportySue60 said:
WOW how tacky is the bride!!! I'm from the US and I can’t imagine having a “destination” wedding and not inviting the people that traveled to my wedding for dinner. So glad that you had a great time regardless - bless all the people that treated you so well…and you got a new friend out of it!