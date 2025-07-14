Wedding horror story: Groom ROASTS wife in a 40 min skit with the Best Man...

"Groom roasts wife in a 40 minute skit with the Best Man (including wigs)..."

I did not personally attend this wedding, but I've seen some of the raw, unedited footage. Boy, would I give anything to have been there though...Less than a month ago, my partner shot the wedding of an old colleague.

To paint a quick picture, it was around 100-130 guests at a nice outdoor venue in the Mediterranean. The couple is late 30s, Groom works in TV shows and the Bride idk but she and her family are very religious.

So religious, that they had invited a high ranking priest and the MOB speech was 7 minutes of her thanking said priest, the church, and name dropping other high appointed members/priests. Not once did she mention the couple, her daughter, their wedding lol, just the priests and church and maybe a Saint or two? I don't remember.