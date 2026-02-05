Wedding shaming: 'Bride purposely didn’t put out enough tables and chairs.'

A few years back I was invited to the wedding of a woman who’s kids had gone to school with mine. The wedding was at a nature center - ceremony in one room, reception in another.
I wasn’t particularly close with the bride but went with my oldest kid as my +1. Ceremony was supposed to be at 3 with dinner afterwards. We arrived at 2:30 and walked in to the ceremony already going on - the bride later told me “we thought everyone was already there so we just went with it." Probably 15-20 more people came in after we did and looked as confused as me. Little weird, but whatever.
After the brief ceremony (maybe 20 minutes) we went into the room for the reception and right away I see it’s way too small for the amount of people there. There were easily 125 guests and the room was set up with tables and chairs for maybe 50 people. Since everything had started early the catering staff was rushing around to put out appetizers and were clearly irritated.
There was a ton of food served in a buffet style which was a free for all - since not everyone could sit everyone was just wandering around grabbing food then trying to find a surface to put their plates/drinks on.
My kid and I wedged into a corner with a windowsill to use as a table. Then I see the bride's elderly father looking around with a full plate with nowhere to sit and we gave up our spot so the poor man didn’t have to sit on the damn floor.
Bride is oblivious, laughing and loudly telling people to “get over it and mingle” in a cramped room with nowhere to sit or put your plate down. We ate quickly and left after giving the couple well wishes, and as we were leaving a big group was leaving as well who were loudly complaining.
No idea what’s going on with the couple now, bride later posted problematic things about autistic kids so she’s been blocked from my life for a while.
brownchestnut said:
Honestly, this is commonly talked about as if it's a "cute" idea in wedding planning subs and most people don't even think twice about it. They act shocked when I tell them everyone needs to be able to sit if they want.
blackrock4 said:
I’d mingle my way right out of there.
GroovyYaYa said:
There are ways to get the guests to mingle a bit, but THAT AIN'T ONE OF THEM.
CableSufficient2788 said:
Why is it so important to people for other people to mingle? Like, WHY DO YOU CAREEREEEEE.
Outside_Case1530 said:
Mingling Is one thing but how did they expect people to eat without enough tables? Probably a lot of food was wasted.
[deleted] said:
It’s right up there with "mix up the tables so people get to meet and make new friends." F that, I want to sit with my friends and get tanked up.
krissycole87 said:
This is seriously so wild!! If they are serving food, people need places to eat. People can "mingle" during cocktail hour or during the reception. But during dinner, everyone should have a place to sit. So sorry you had to experience this OP!