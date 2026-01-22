'Wedding Shaming: family member is furious we 'stole' her wedding month?' UPDATED

"Wedding Shaming: family member is furious we 'stole' her wedding month?"

I’m at a loss and just want to check if I missed something. If I missed some major wedding planning etiquette, I’ll own up to it… but I really don’t think I did? Cousin got engaged Sept 2024. We got engaged May 2025. We had a conversation with her about wedding stuff shortly after we got engaged and she mentioned wanting to get married “around March or April 2026” with no confirmed plans or specific date.

Soon after, my fiance and I determined we wanted to get married around the same timeframe, for the nicer weather and to avoid price increases. Also, I personally didn’t want to be engaged longer than a year. Where we live is extremely hot in the summer so spring and fall are definitely the wedding seasons.