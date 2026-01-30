Wedding shaming: 'Mom, I'm SO glad I didn't know about this...'

How embarrassing! Auntie believed for years that she'd disappointed me, but that was *why* I wasn't asked. They had decided not to have child attendants because he had too many nieces and nephews to pick and choose from without hurting somebody's feelings. This was, of course, the first I'd ever heard of it.

I apologized profusely, explained that I'd fallen asleep and the only thing I remembered was seeing her yellow dress as she came down the aisle, and the extra piece of cake she'd sent home for me with mom. I thanked her for the cake, because mom told me she'd cut the piece with a frosting flower for me because she knew how much I like buttercream.