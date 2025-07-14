'Wedding shuttle driver kidnapped our wedding guests,' 'I FEEL TERRIBLE.'

Fast-forward to our wedding day: my partner and I spent what felt like hours getting photos taken, and then we looked at my phone and realized it had been hours -- where were our guests? Our day-of coordinator let us know that our shuttle driver had gotten lost but was now on his way.

But he didn't just get lost. After our ceremony, which started an hour late from waiting for all of our guests, we learned that the shuttle picked people up at the hotel and state park parking lot and then DROVE EVERYONE OUT OF THE PARK and into ANOTHER COUNTY.

Luckily, I had sent everyone maps ahead of time, so everyone told him to turn around, but he didn't until one of our wedding guests went up to the driver and very firmly told the driver he had to go back and directed him.