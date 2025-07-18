Wedding singer shares story of 'the aunt who ruined the vows.' 'SHE FOUGHT US.'

"The aunt who ruined the vows and joined the musicians..."

I sing for weddings - mostly I’m hired to sing Ave Maria and other classical songs for Catholic weddings at a popular destination chapel. I work with a talented pianist. About 2 months before this wedding, the groom’s aunt reached out to us. She wanted to surprise the bride and groom with a solo.

The thing is…we’ve been doing this a while and we know better. The bride and groom paid us to provide music. We want to give them what they paid for. So we told auntie that she would need to ask the bride and groom if this is okay, no surprises. She fought us on this, so we asked the wedding planner. The wedding planner couldn’t get a straight answer from the family, so we told auntie no thank you.