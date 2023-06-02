Wife gets creepy 'gift' from hubby, concerned that he gets off on her 'humiliation.'

When this wife is offended by her husband's questionable gift, she asks Reddit:

H (29m) and I (26f) have been married for 4 years. I had a great job in sales before covid, but we found during the pandemic that things just worked better with H at work and me at home (he earns enough to support us both).

I never thought I'd end up being a 'traditional' wife, but given that he's the breadwinner, I sometimes feel as though i should pick up a lot of the slack at home. I'm not a great cook, but I'm sociable and enjoy being the hostess. When H has friends over to watch soccer, I prep a huge tray of snacks, keep the beers on ice, and pop in with drink and food top ups during the game. I don't stay to watch, but I do ask the guys how they're doing etc, just polite chit chat. They all seemed into it and often comment that H has done well to have such a great wife. It's a nice set up.