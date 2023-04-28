Wife is livid when FIL crashes vacay with her husband. Hubby says 'I NEVER see him.'

When this woman is furious with her husband, she asks Reddit:
AITA for telling my husband I do not want his father to come on our couple's vacation. My husband (M39) and I (F33). My husband and I are going on vacation next week. He just told me last night that his father is coming to meet us out there and is looking up his hotel. My husband says his father invited himself along. He plans to stay during our entire vacation. We're only there for three full days and for one of them, we have a day event.
My husband has family out there, and we planned to spend a day or 1/2 a day seeing them. That particular family member he hasn't seen in over 10 years. His father he sees more frequently. He visited us last year for a week. I told my husband we could spend one day with his dad, but having all 3 days is not fair and no longer makes this a couples trip.