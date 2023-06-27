Woman abandons sister while she has a stillbirth. Says, 'I needed to take the MCAT.'

When this woman feels like she made a mistake when her sister needed her, she asks Reddit:
My sister Mia and I are usually close but this is really causing some issues. I didn't think I did anything wrong here, but now I don't even know and I'd like some third party insight. This happened in April.
(Also if anyone's curious I'm 22 and she's 28.)Mia had a high risk pregnancy, placenta previa and some other issues. She eventually had to get a c-section a week earlier than expected, but the baby was stillborn, which was terrible.
I had my MCAT the day after Mia delivered, and she'd told me before that she wanted me to stay with her, we talked before they took her in and she was a screaming crying mess. I ended up leaving since I had my exam early morning, and I came back to the hospital as soon as I finished. I did hear the awful news that the baby was stillborn before the exam but I didn't go then.
So a few days pass and Mia's super pissed at me, saying I ditched her during the worst time of her life. I told her I was really sorry but I had to do my MCAT. I know she's going through a really difficult time, but she completely went off at me, saying I could've just done it another day and I thought some test was more important than her and her baby's life, and that I deserve to fail.
Mia's still saying I'm selfish and at the least, I could've just gone to the exam directly from the hospital and stayed with her the rest of the time. A lot of extended family know now, and some are saying what I did was terrible. My mom agrees with me, but is saying to just let Mia be because she went through a trauma. AITA?
calinope writes:
Yes, YTA. She asked you to stay and you conceivably agreed. Then you left despite her being 'a screaming crying mess' and didn't even come back when you heard that your niece/nephew was dead.
No test is more important than the people you love. At the very least, it shows where your priorities lie and she will likely remember that for the rest of her life. I know I would.
maraarsonjade writes:
NTA. You can't even reschedule the MCAT within 8 days of your exam. Prior to the 8 days they still charge a substantial fee to reschedule. As awful as this unplanned event was, asking you to shell out hundreds and put your plans on hold isn't exactly fair either. And that's coming from an L&D nurse. I wouldn't have exepcted you to miss your exam.
She's going to have a hard time for awhile. The best you can do is continue to be there for her even when she's upset. She needs something to lash out at in her grief and you're a safe person. I'm not at all saying you deserved this. You didn't. But more trying to explain where she's at also.
binxmcgee writes:
It’s tough having a stillborn baby. There’s a grieving period. It sounds like your sister has your mom and extended family to lean on right now. She’s blaming you but what could you have done to save the baby?
And high risk pregnancy, you have to prepare yourself for bad results, that’s only logical. I hope you did well on the test (a very important test!) and can forgive your relatives for their hysterical reaction. Not the asshole.