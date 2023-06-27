Woman abandons sister while she has a stillbirth. Says, 'I needed to take the MCAT.'

When this woman feels like she made a mistake when her sister needed her, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for leaving my sister in hospital while she had a stillbirth?'

My sister Mia and I are usually close but this is really causing some issues. I didn't think I did anything wrong here, but now I don't even know and I'd like some third party insight. This happened in April.

(Also if anyone's curious I'm 22 and she's 28.)Mia had a high risk pregnancy, placenta previa and some other issues. She eventually had to get a c-section a week earlier than expected, but the baby was stillborn, which was terrible.