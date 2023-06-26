Woman is accused of fat shaming her niece. AITA?

When this woman is feeling guilty about her niece, she asks Reddit:
My niece (on my husband's side) May 16f loves the brand and recognised one of the dresses I wore when we first met, when she comes to visit me, she loves going through my wardrobe and seeing the clothing.
For her 16th, the only thing she asked for was a dress from my company. My company is not size inclusive anyway and the sample size items I pick from are usually XXS/XS, I have seen a few S items, but as the items are given to my whole company they are the ones that go first.
May gave me her measurements, a size which in my history of 8 years, I have seen twice in the sample sizes, but I go quite late as my size is usually left. I reminded May that the way we get clothing and its sizing tends to run small, and sometimes other departments see items first and also asked if she wanted anything else for her birthday but she only wanted a dress.
I still asked my coworkers to keep an eye out for anything in May's size and went earlier ro get clothing, but I didn't see anything in her size.
I got May a designer dress from a brand more affordable we also like in her size. She thanked me for her gift, but I could tell she was disappointed. Afterwards, she found the label inside which says plus size. My SIL has yelled at me for fat shaming a young girl and said I should be ashamed of myself, but in my eyes that is just a size and May's size is healthy for her height.
I went over to see May and sat her down and explained our clothing sizes and the limitations of the samples, but it may have come across insensitive. She didn't say anything to me and left after.
I know now I should have said something about the sizing earlier, but I didn't know how to bring it up, and I had about 7 months to find May's size and thought I would find something., as we tend to get more samples this time of year.
May does 'fit' a size we stock according to our size chart, but it runs small, which is something I communicated. She is only considered plus size in some designer brands, including mine but is still slender. The clothing we get for free is because it can't go to retail; loose thread, mislabelled, has a small stain (usually washes out), ex-runway or sample sizes.
I only agreed to find her a dress as I have coworkers of a similar size to May that have found stuff, I wouldn't tell her I could find her something full well knowing I can't? I had no idea the dress I got her said plus size inside as the tags and online didn't. AITA?
stormhaven22 writes:
I was a teenager when I found out the US size 12s I wore were considered 'plus size'. I remember feeling disbelief at the craziness of that, especially since the 12s of my teenager days were pretty on par with the 8s that my mother still had from her younger years (and fit me really well).
I'm just thankful that I wasn't super body conscious over it and was pretty level headed about the fact. The fashion industry sucks, and it's getting worse. Today I wear 16s and still don't feel bad about it. It is what it is. OP, NTA.
rebelbauer writes:
Nta. They don’t have her size and there’s nothing you can do about that. Doesn’t mean you’re body shaming her. Coming from a plus size adult yes that plus size tag can seem hurtful at first because of all the hate towards bigger people but...
as she gets older she will hopefully realize the it’s just some dumb tag and beauty doesn’t come from your size. Bigger can be just as beautiful as skinnier. I hope you remind your niece that no matter what that tag says she’s beautiful!