Woman is accused of 'ruining' friend's wedding for wearing 'alternative' outfit. AITA?

When this woman feels embarrassed at her friend's wedding, she asks Reddit:
I (23F) and my husband (24M) were invited to one of my close friends wedding. This friend and I were besties since high school and I'm incredibly grateful for her friendship. It was a destination wedding that took place in Italy.
My friend had initially asked me to be a bridesmaid but I had to turn it down because most of the wedding planning and other important events were going to be in Italy and because I'm a resident doctor, I wouldn't be able to make the commitment.
My friend added me to a group chat of her and her bridesmaids though so I could see the updates and join in for any event that I was free for. I still didn't think it would be nice for me to just go without having put in any of what should've been my share of responsibilities so I never went for any of the events.