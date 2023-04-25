Woman is accused of 'ruining' friend's wedding for wearing 'alternative' outfit. AITA?

When this woman feels embarrassed at her friend's wedding, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for "ruining" my friend's wedding by wearing an "attention wh*re" outfit?"

I (23F) and my husband (24M) were invited to one of my close friends wedding. This friend and I were besties since high school and I'm incredibly grateful for her friendship. It was a destination wedding that took place in Italy.

My friend had initially asked me to be a bridesmaid but I had to turn it down because most of the wedding planning and other important events were going to be in Italy and because I'm a resident doctor, I wouldn't be able to make the commitment.