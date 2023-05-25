Woman wants adult boyfriend to wear diaper to bed so they can 'live a normal life.'

When this woman is weirded out by her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

Oh, and you're going to want to read OP's bizarre updates.

'AITA for telling my boyfriend to wear a diaper?'

So. Starting a few months ago he started wetting the bed which went from a one off haha funny thing to now a reoccurring issue. (About 3-4 times a week) which as you could imagine is becoming more and more frustrating. To his credit he did go to the doctor about it eventually. However for what they tried so far nothing has seemed to really help him with his issue.

When it does happen I usually clean the sheets or help him clean which was ok at first but now it happens so much it’s becoming a huge hassle trying to keep cleaning the sheets almost every morning.