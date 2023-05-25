Woman wants adult boyfriend to wear diaper to bed so they can 'live a normal life.'

When this woman is weirded out by her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:
So. Starting a few months ago he started wetting the bed which went from a one off haha funny thing to now a reoccurring issue. (About 3-4 times a week) which as you could imagine is becoming more and more frustrating. To his credit he did go to the doctor about it eventually. However for what they tried so far nothing has seemed to really help him with his issue.
When it does happen I usually clean the sheets or help him clean which was ok at first but now it happens so much it’s becoming a huge hassle trying to keep cleaning the sheets almost every morning.
The only thing I can think of to fix this for now is he wears some kind of disposable product or diaper or something to not have to wash sheets every morning but when I brought it up to him he long story short said absolutely not. I want to live a normal life. Ugh.