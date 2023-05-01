Woman is angry when stepson 'promotes' his own major live event at her wedding.

When this woman felt offended at her wedding reception, she asks Reddit:
When I (30F) married my hubby (45M), my stepson and at the time his fiance (both were early 20's) started passing out their baby shower invites while my hubby and I were cutting our cake. I do want to point out that my hubby and I DID NOT receive an invite.
I also want to point out that my hubby is my stepson father In hindsight I should have said something right then in there but I was feeling selfish that moment because I didn't want to draw attention to her on what was supposed to a special day.
A few days later they came to our house to discuss having their wedding reception in our garage and it was then that I brought up how I felt. I explained how their actions were disrespectful and tasteless. That they not only made me feel uncomfortable but also my guests. The issue was not everyone that attended the reception was invited to her baby shower.