Woman is angry when stepson 'promotes' his own major live event at her wedding.

When this woman felt offended at her wedding reception, she asks Reddit:

'AITAH for being upset at my stepson during my wedding reception?'

When I (30F) married my hubby (45M), my stepson and at the time his fiance (both were early 20's) started passing out their baby shower invites while my hubby and I were cutting our cake. I do want to point out that my hubby and I DID NOT receive an invite.

I also want to point out that my hubby is my stepson father In hindsight I should have said something right then in there but I was feeling selfish that moment because I didn't want to draw attention to her on what was supposed to a special day.