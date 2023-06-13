Woman asks BF to pay for her IUD. He says, 'that's not my responsibility.' AITA?

When this woman feels like her BF owes her something, she asks Reddit:
I feel like the title explains enough but I wanted to give some background. I (21F) have been dating my boyfriend (23M) for only about 6 months. I have not been on the pill for about a year now because I have experienced some bad side effects in the past.
My boyfriend has been using condoms but we’ve both talked (due to several reasons but mostly a recent mild pregnancy scare) about getting me on another, more reliable form of BC. I looked into getting an IUD and unfortunately even with insurance this is going to cost me around 400$.
This is due to the procedure not being covered by insurance (the cost of the IUD itself is, just not the insertion). I am in college and have to pay bills as I live in my own apartment so this is really expensive for me.
My boyfriend is still living with his parents to save money but has a degree and makes around 80K a year. I asked him if he would consider paying for around 50 of the $400. I told him that I don’t expect him to pay for all or even half but pitching in a little (especially because I have to go to the appointment alone and drive 45 minutes both ways) would be really appreciated.
I let him know that this was not expected of him but it would be really helpful. He sorta blew up on me. I was confused and asked him why this was such a big thing. He stated that he has never heard of girls paying for an IUD and that I have never paid for his condoms.
I told him that he had never asked me to do so and also reminded him that this is something that benefits both of us in the long run. I stated again that this was not expected of him but reiterated why I thought it would be helpful given that it is beneficial for us both and made a comment about our financial situations and how they’re different.
I NEVER ask him to pay for things for me so when he made this next comment it came out of left field. He said “I feel like you’re lying and you’re just trying to get money out of me”. I reassured him that it is not the case and again that it is not expected. Guys am I being an AH here? This is technically MY procedure and I could use cheaper forms of BC like the pill. AITA?
brunettemama writes:
NTA. Your boyfriend is also a walking red flag. If you lurk long enough on subreddits centered around moms and children you’ll see pregnant women or moms with babies asking people if it’s normal their husbands make them save money on their own to afford to take maternity leave.
I’ve also seen husbands on those subreddits asking why they should have to pay for things like breastfeeding necessities and supplies because they won’t be the ones breastfeeding.
As a wife who is pregnant with my second baby, this man is telling you loud and clear that he believes it’s no big deal that you are the one that is getting a medical procedure, you are the one dealing with all of the side effects of having hormonal birth control, you are the one paying and you are the one that at the end of the day is solely responsible for your family planning.
youngpsychresearcher writes:
NTA. When I got my IUD I was a broke college student. My boyfriend (now husband) worked full time making decent money. This was 4 months into our relationship. He paid the full cost of the IUD with the agreement that if we broke up I’d pay the remaining prorated cost. My point: it’s totally reasonable to ask him to contribute, and a good man wouldn’t act like you’re a gold digger over 50$!
imoman99 writes:
You are NTA, and frankly, he would have been NTA as well if he had declined to pay for it. But the way he reacted? The accusations levied at you? Makes him a big time asshole. You should think long and hard if you want to spend any more time on someone who thinks so little of you.