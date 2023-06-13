Woman asks BF to pay for her IUD. He says, 'that's not my responsibility.' AITA?

My boyfriend is still living with his parents to save money but has a degree and makes around 80K a year. I asked him if he would consider paying for around 50 of the $400. I told him that I don’t expect him to pay for all or even half but pitching in a little (especially because I have to go to the appointment alone and drive 45 minutes both ways) would be really appreciated.

I let him know that this was not expected of him but it would be really helpful. He sorta blew up on me. I was confused and asked him why this was such a big thing. He stated that he has never heard of girls paying for an IUD and that I have never paid for his condoms.