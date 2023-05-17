Woman asks next door neighbor to move crying baby to different room. Mom loses it.

When this woman is frustrated with her neighbor, she asks Reddit:
So I 28f live in a terrace house, which is pretty typical here in the UK. Next door was initially empty when I moved in due to some work that was going on but about 6 weeks ago a couple moved in with their baby. I say hi in passing to them and exchanged a few pleasantries with them but for the most part it’s a polite neighbour relationship, we aren’t friends.
I live alone and am a quiet neighbour, however next door aren’t. I hear everything! I don’t know what the owners did when they were renovating but there is no sound insulation at all, I don’t hear conversations at a normal level but that’s it. It’s terrace housing and I accept you will hear some things but it’s crazy how much I can hear. I don’t hear anything from my neighbour on the other side of me aside from the front door when I’m in my front room.