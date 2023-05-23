Woman asks if she's wrong ask woman return baby shower gift after she miscarries.

When this woman is annoyed with a friend, she asks Reddit:

I know this sounds awful and I (F) feel like it might be a terrible thing to do so I need some advice. My husband has a long term family friend named Jen. Jen and I aren't friends at all but we are friendly when we see each other. When Jen had her first kid my husband purchased a fairly expensive item off of her baby shower registry as a gift (around $200-$300 if I recall correctly). I had no issue with the gift or how much he spent, it was a nice item to gift her and we were excited for her to grow her family with her then boyfriend now husband.