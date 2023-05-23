Woman asks if she was wrong to force her friends to 'starve to death' on roadtrip.

When this woman is annoyed with her roadtrip dynamic, she asks Reddit:
I (F) recently went on a long haul trip with two other friends ('Jessica' and 'Stanley'). In our normal day to day hangouts, I've always been the 'planner' (i.e picking the place, making reservations, splitting bills, etc.). I usually don't mind because my friends are better in other areas of friendship so I never felt like it was unequal.
Jessica and Stanley invited me on a long haul road tip (about 20 hours of driving) to see Stanley's family, and I thought it would be fun. Before agreeing though, I did tell them very straightforwardly that I did not want to plan the trip. I'm okay with planning where to get cocktails on a Saturday night, but I didn't want to be responsible for two other adults on a 20 hour road trip.