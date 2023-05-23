Woman asks if she was wrong to force her friends to 'starve to death' on roadtrip.

When this woman is annoyed with her roadtrip dynamic, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for purposefully not planning a meal during a roadtrip, leading my friends to 'starve to death'?'

I (F) recently went on a long haul trip with two other friends ('Jessica' and 'Stanley'). In our normal day to day hangouts, I've always been the 'planner' (i.e picking the place, making reservations, splitting bills, etc.). I usually don't mind because my friends are better in other areas of friendship so I never felt like it was unequal.