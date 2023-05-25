Woman asks if she's wrong to help 'shake down' her friend's shady maid of honor.

When this woman helps her mom get a dress back, she asks Reddit:
I (F25) was helping my best friends mom (F65ish) around the house because she has a hard time walking and my best friend (F25) is pregnant and she was told by her doctor that she can’t do much. And I will be using fake names for privacy reasons.
Long story short the reason why we aren’t friends with Karen (f24) because she was talking bad behind my back and Renee (best friend) stood up for me and I confronted karen which resulted us being kicked out of Karen’s wedding and not being friends.
When Renee got married karen was her maid of honor, Karen’s dress was $200 and she said via text that she would pay Renee’s mom back. She did not even attempt to make a payment. So when I was helping Renee’s mom out, she tried calling karen but Karen did not answer, so she told me to text her on her phone because she can hardly see, and wanted me to read the texts back.