Woman asks if she's wrong to skip boyfriend's family funeral for sister's wedding.

When this woman misses an important funeral, she asks Reddit:
Me (f26) and my sister, Ellie (f28) are very close. Ellie's getting married in about 3 weeks, I'm her MOH and it's all very exciting, but also stressful. Especially so close to the wedding making sure it all goes as smoothly as possible.
My boyfriend Jack's (m25) family is Canadian. They've recently had a family tragedy so Jack is flying out next week to attend the funeral. Of course I have no issue with him going, but he asked me to come as well.
I said sorry, that's really not possible since Ellie's wedding is coming up not long after and it's just a lot on my plate right now (and it's not like a simple drive, it's in a whole other country). I've been helping with a lot of the planning and generally being there for her, and Ellie doesn't want me to go now either.