Woman asks if she's wrong to skip boyfriend's family funeral for sister's wedding.

When this woman misses an important funeral, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for not going to a funeral with my boyfriend because of my sister's wedding?'

Me (f26) and my sister, Ellie (f28) are very close. Ellie's getting married in about 3 weeks, I'm her MOH and it's all very exciting, but also stressful. Especially so close to the wedding making sure it all goes as smoothly as possible.

My boyfriend Jack's (m25) family is Canadian. They've recently had a family tragedy so Jack is flying out next week to attend the funeral. Of course I have no issue with him going, but he asked me to come as well.