Woman attends the birth of ex-husband's child, causes violent scene at hospital. AITA?

'AITA for attending the birth of my ex/bf child?'

This is complicated, I apologize in advance. I 32f was married to my “boyfriend” for several years. We dated through highschool, and married in college. Have 3 children together. We divorced about 4 years ago.

During this time he had a few girlfriends, including his most recent he got pregnant. They split up during the pregnancy, due to her toxic ways.

A month or so after the breakup, it was our daughters birthday, which he attended. We talked a lot and decided to reconcile our marriage. There has been talk from time to time the past 4 years, but we really decided to make an effort this time.