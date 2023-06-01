Woman's BF and brother attack her for disposing her pads in BF's bathroom. AITA?

When this woman is freaked out by her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:

'AITA for disposing my pads in my boyfriend’s bathroom?'

My boyfriend (23M) and I (18F) have been together for about 3 months now and this is the first time I’ve spent the night over at his flat while I was on my period. Since yesterday, I’ve been changing my pads in his bathroom and each time, I wrapped the used pad in a plastic wrapper and put it in the trashcan. The trashcan has a lid and there’s a plastic garbage bag in there, so the pad was touching nothing but the trash that was already inside.