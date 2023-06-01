Woman's BF and brother attack her for disposing her pads in BF's bathroom. AITA?

When this woman is freaked out by her boyfriend, she asks Reddit:
My boyfriend (23M) and I (18F) have been together for about 3 months now and this is the first time I’ve spent the night over at his flat while I was on my period. Since yesterday, I’ve been changing my pads in his bathroom and each time, I wrapped the used pad in a plastic wrapper and put it in the trashcan. The trashcan has a lid and there’s a plastic garbage bag in there, so the pad was touching nothing but the trash that was already inside.
I genuinely didn’t think it was a big deal, until my boyfriend took out the trash this morning and noticed the plastic wrappers in the bag. He knew they were the packaging for my pads because he had seen them before and quite outraged, he asked whether my used pads were also in that bag.