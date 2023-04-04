Woman's BF is an OBGYN, her friend says, 'aren't you jealous of his women?'

When this woman is annoyed with her ignorant friend, she asks Reddit:
I (30F) have been dating my bf (31M) for about two years. In that time, he finished his OBGYN residency training and began working at a private practice. We have a very happy relationship with great communication and we’re heading towards engagement.
I recently caught up with a college friend (29F) who I hadn’t talked with in a while. I’m not on social media a lot so people who I haven’t kept up with often don’t realize I’m with my bf, especially because we started dating right before the pandemic and haven’t traveled together for weddings or anything.
When I told my friend that my bf was an OBGYN, she said, “omg are you serious? He looks at vaginas all day? Doesn’t that make you insecure that he does that for a living?” I asked her what she meant. She said, “do you ever wonder if he’s judging yours? Or do you get jealous that he looks at other people’s vaginas constantly?”