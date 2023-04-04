Woman's BF is an OBGYN, her friend says, 'aren't you jealous of his women?'

When this woman is annoyed with her ignorant friend, she asks Reddit:

"AITA for criticizing my friend for judging my bf’s OBGYN career path?"

I (30F) have been dating my bf (31M) for about two years. In that time, he finished his OBGYN residency training and began working at a private practice. We have a very happy relationship with great communication and we’re heading towards engagement.

I recently caught up with a college friend (29F) who I hadn’t talked with in a while. I’m not on social media a lot so people who I haven’t kept up with often don’t realize I’m with my bf, especially because we started dating right before the pandemic and haven’t traveled together for weddings or anything.