Woman won't go to BF's therapist for couples therapy says, 'they're out to get me.'

For background my partner and I have been dating for about a year and a half. I love him dearly but a few months ago I had to insist he start seeing a therapist.
He's had a very rough childhood which has left him with a lot of scars that result in some very angry/defensive behaviour whenever I say he has hurt me in any way.
He has been seeing the personal therapist for a few months now and things have started to get better, however he has asked for us to start going to couples therapy together.
I'm completely fine with this but he is insisting we see his personal therapist for this and at the sacrifice of his solo sessions.
I have been to a session with his therapist with him (at the therapists request) in the past and she very much made me feel like I wasn't doing enough to accommodate the scars his past has left him. I kind of felt like they were in cahoots. Out to get me and accuse me a bit of not being there for him. Idk.