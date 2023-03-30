Woman won't go to BF's therapist for couples therapy says, 'they're out to get me.'

Couples therapy can be extremely helpful, but for some couples, you have to wonder if it's detrimental. If the therapist favors one partner over the other, it might be damaging. This woman feels just that when her boyfriend insists on going to couples therapy with his personal therapist.

Take a look at her post on Reddit:

"AITA for saying no to couples therapy with my partner's personal therapist?"

For background my partner and I have been dating for about a year and a half. I love him dearly but a few months ago I had to insist he start seeing a therapist.

He's had a very rough childhood which has left him with a lot of scars that result in some very angry/defensive behaviour whenever I say he has hurt me in any way.

He has been seeing the personal therapist for a few months now and things have started to get better, however he has asked for us to start going to couples therapy together.

I'm completely fine with this but he is insisting we see his personal therapist for this and at the sacrifice of his solo sessions.